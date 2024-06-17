Greater KC Crime Stoppers creates community survey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Greater KC Crime Stoppers always wants to know what you know about your community and crimes that may be happening.

But right now, they want to know what you know about THEM, too.

I've reported in the past about ongoing issues Crime Stoppers has with people understanding what happens when and if a tipster calls the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.

Last year, I met a woman who said she lost out on potentially thousands of dollars in reward money because she called the police with a tip instead of Crime Stoppers.

Cases like that are what the agency is trying to avoid.

"We're trying to keep this program relevant. We want it to stay relevant; it's been relevant for decades," said Christina Ludwig, coordinator of Greater KC Crime Stoppers. "By sending this survey out and getting good feedback of their perception of this program, we can improve it."

The program is the only way for a tipster to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

I met another woman last year who detailed what it was like when she claimed multiple cash rewards.

In Kansas City, Missouri, tips that lead to arrests in homicide cases can earn up to $25,000.

"Crime Stoppers is a well-oiled machine, our process is well-oiled," said James Eddy, board vice president of Greater KC Crime Stoppers. "The question is, does the community understand what that well-oiled machine is and how it works?"

After decades of existence, Eddy and the rest of the board recognize change may be necessary.

"We recognize that we've got to re-connect with the community and find out what is it that we can do differently," he said.

The survey will be available for several months. You can take it here.

The agency is hoping to receive 15,000 responses from across the KC metro area.

"People want to live in a safe community; they do," Ludwig said.

