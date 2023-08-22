Greenwood Board of Alderman vote to set date for mayor's impeachment hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Greenwood Board of Aldermen, in a special meeting that lasted about five minutes, set an impeachment hearing date for Mayor Levi Weaver.

The hearing will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Greenwood Fellowship Church Event Center located at 1601 W. Main Street in Greenwood.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covered a city meeting in late June where Weaver defended himself.

"Here's the thing with me, I know the allegations are not what they are," Weaver said during that session. "With that being said, I can't step down. I understand the ramifications. I know I'm not guilty."

Weaver said he didn't threaten an alderman or anyone else. He claims he's been carrying a firearm since receiving death threats during his time in office.

The city's articles of impeachment also accuse Weaver of blocking citizens from the official Greenwood Facebook page to "silence the ability of the citizens to engage with their government."

He's also accused of "attempting to violate the city's code of ordinances regarding business licenses." The resolution claims he instructed city staff to refuse business licenses to certain businesses.

