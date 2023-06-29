Greenwood, Missouri, mayor denies 'brandishing a firearm' at an alderman, impeachment process continues

GREENWOOD, Mo. — The mayor and city council in the city of Greenwood handled business as usual Wednesday night, but the elephant in the room is the impeachment process has started.

This is the first council meeting since the city of Greenwood moved forward with articles of impeachment against Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver.

That does not mean he's been removed from office, but they are starting the process to see if there's enough evidence to do so.

In a special session this month, this was the topic of discussion.

"Here's the thing with me, I know the allegations are not what they are," Weaver said during that special session. "With that being said, I can't step down. I understand the ramifications. I know I'm not guilty."

Weaver doubled down in text messages to KSHB 41 saying he didn't threaten an alderman or anyone else.

He claims he's been carrying a firearm since receiving death threats during his time in office.

"Mayor, I'd ask one last time to consider stepping down now so we do not have to move forward," said Ryan Murray, Ward I Alderman of Greenwood. "One, for your personal take and two, for the taxpayers funding and paying for this hearing."

Speaking of taxpayers, outside of Wednesday night's council meeting they were divided on the situation.

"Some of the alleged allegations, we need to let them run their course. Anyone accused of anything needs to have due process," said Todd Lawrence, a Greenwood resident. "If he is guilty of these charges, then any man should suffer the consequences."

Deanna Elkins said she wants the truth to come out and for the mayor to step down.

"There's several claims I believe 100%," said Deanna Elkins, a Greenwood resident. "That's the most disturbing one, that you use your power — the fact that you think you can carry a firearm just pull it out and threaten someone. There's kids in this town."

All council members declined an interview. Alderman Shaun Dugan and Joshua Archambault said they are waiting to see the evidence presented.

Murray sent KSHB 41 a statement when asked for a comment on the investigation last week.

Thank you for reaching out to me regarding this matter. I wanted to provide a gentle reminder that the City has not issued an official statement concerning the subject at hand. I kindly request that you exercise caution and refrain from engaging in any actions that may disrupt or bother City staff members. They are diligently dedicated to their responsibilities, continuously working hard to serve our city and its residents.

Alderman Ryan Murray, Ward I

According to the city's articles of impeachment, Weaver is also being accused of blocking citizen's from the city's Facebook page, to "silence the ability of the citizens to engage with their government."

He's also accused of "attempting to violate the city's code of ordinances regarding business licenses." The resolution claims he instructed city staff to refuse business licenses to certain businesses.

The attorney retained by the city for the impeachment process said they are in possession of 10 possible violations by Weaver.

However, they're pursuing the claims with the strongest evidence.

The impeachment proceedings are not a criminal investigation. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed they turned over the investigation to Missouri State Highway Patrol last year. KSHB 41 is waiting on the results.

There should be an impeachment hearing in August to determine whether Weaver is guilty and if he will be removed from office.

—

