Grinders Pizza offers taste of Philly in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles marks the long-awaited rematch after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory.

"The whole world was watching the Super Bowl last year," said Jeffrey 'Stretch' Rumaner, owner of Grinders Pizza, a Kansas City-based restaurant known for its pizza and Philly cheesesteaks. "It's intense. The rematch is gonna be chaos."

But chaos is something Grinders has seen before, especially when it comes to football.

"Was it chaos down here? Yes, it was," Rumaner said. "It was everywhere. But everyone maintained control, we're good that way."

And customers seem to think they're good in other ways, too.

"The Philly’s the best," said Joshua Davis, a Grinders customer and long-time Chiefs fan.

"We have great Philly cheesesteaks, and of course, this time of year, it’s a Philly Chiefs-steak," Rumaner said.

It's the "Chiefs-steak" that keeps Davis coming back time after time, even if that means giving Philly it's props.

"You can clock it as disrespect, you know, I’m gonna eat a Philly in KC," Davis said. "That’s what we’re going to do to Philly. Eat ‘em up."

It's something Davis can say proudly, despite waiting for his food in a Philly-owned establishment.

"You know, we breed safe spaces," Rumaner said. "If you’re an Eagles fan, we’ll take ya, if you’re a Mizzou fan, we’ll take ya. We love everybody to come in."

Even as a proud Philly native, Rumaner knows what comes with the territory.

"I live in Kansas City, I bleed red, and any day the Chiefs are playing, or even during the Super Bowl time, it’s a Chiefs-steak," he said. "You gotta support the local team."

—