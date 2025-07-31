Group files lawsuit claiming Missouri's sports stadium bill is unconstitutional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri legislators and a Missouri resident claim recent legislation passed in support of sports stadium facilities is unconstitutional.

Attorneys representing Missouri Sen. Michael Moon (R - 29th District), Rep. Bryant Wolfin (R - 145th District) and Maries County, Missouri, resident Ron Calzone filed the lawsuit Thursday morning in Cole County Circuit Court.

LINK | Read the lawsuit

Earlier this summer, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill 3 , which establishes a framework to use tax dollars to help pay for stadium projects.

Legislators passed the bill during a special legislative session called by Kehoe in early June. Legislators were working under a presumed deadline as officials from the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals appeared poised to be nearing a decision on their future stadium plans.

The lawsuit filed Thursday names Kehoe and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as defendants.

The lawsuit claims that SB 3 was crafted in a way that prohibits certain jurisdictions in the state from being able to benefit from the financial framework in the bill.

The lawsuit asks the court to either find the entire bill unconstitutional or prevent it from taking effect as of Aug. 28, 2025.

"The Attorney General is constitutionally obligated to defend the laws enacted by the people of Missouri through their elected representatives,” a spokesperson from the MO AG’s office said in an e-mail Thursday to KSHB 41 News. “Our office is currently reviewing the lawsuit.”

A spokesperson from Kehoe’s office told KSHB 41 News it does not comment on pending litigation.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs are Bevis Schock and Erich Vieth of St. Louis. A release announcing the lawsuit said funding for the litigation was provided by the Article 3 Institute, based in Dixon, Missouri.

Calzone, one of the three plaintiffs, is listed as the president of the institute.

He provided testimony against SB 3 during a Missouri House of Representatives Economic Development Committee hearing on June 10.

Missouri House of Representatives

