Growth of Tiny Pantry Times in Overland Park sparks traffic concerns among neighbors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — What started as a small pantry off of west 71st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park may soon be too much for a residential yard.

“Yeah, we never thought it would be this large,” said Jennifer Parker, founder of Tiny Pantry Times. “Everybody is hurting in this economy, and we are trying very hard to keep those people in their homes. Keep them self-sufficient. Keep them independent.”

After a handful of complaints about the traffic in front of the pantry, the city of Overland Park reached out to the Parkers about solutions to keep traffic moving, while continuing to serve the community.

The city said later this month it arraigned a meeting with Tiny Pantry Times potential partners, like local churches, to the table to talk teamwork.

“We are really trying to find the sweet spot,” said Meg Ralph, communications manager for Overland Park. “So that everybody can continue having the services they want to provide and have and still have a neighborhood setting, so that traffic flows well and the neighbors are happy.”

The pantry serves approximately 3,000 people per month.

Parker said we wants any new location to be within walking distance so her repeat customers will not be inconvenienced.

