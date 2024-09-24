Guadalupe Centers Schools bring Hispanic culture to life through song and dance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guadalupe Centers Schools are celebrating Hispanic culture in the classrooms. They’re doing it through song and dance.

Mayra Farias teaches dance at the elementary school.

“We want to make sure that not only does our culture continue, but also that we show the light and all the good things that we have,” said Farias.

Good things like Mariachi music and Folklorico dance.

“We think that it is very important for the students to understand where they come from. My partner Luce and I have thought about showing it to our children via dance,” said Farias.

Even the students, as young as second graders, understand the importance of the traditional dance.

“I'm very proud of my culture, and I also like to represent Guadalupe Centers Elementary School,” said a young Folklorico dancer.

Around 97% of Guadalupe Centers students are Hispanic. At the middle school, students are showing their cultural pride through a different art.

“What is mariachi? A lot of the songs discuss heritage, culture, beautiful settings in Mexican scenery, types of food, all types of things cultural is what Mariachi is expressing, I know at the time as well. It was really kind of an expression of national identity,” said Chase Shumsky, a middle school music teacher.

When students step into Mr. Shumsky’s class, culture and education are in perfect harmony.

“It’s honestly, a fun time, and it's like a stress reliever too,” said Marcos Meza, a Guadalupe Centers Middle Schooler.

“You get to, like, actually enjoy just thinking around people who also like to do the same thing,” said Nicole Henriquez, a Guadalupe Centers Middle Schooler.

