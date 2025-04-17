Gun store operators wait out trade war, minor firearm impacts expected

RAYMORE, Mo. — President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff trade war is moving through the American economy.

Gun enthusiasts and gun dealers aren't as upset as others with the tariffs.

"I really don’t lose any sleep over it," Brian Becker, an owner of Gunner's Firearms in Raymore, told KSHB 41.

Jake Weller/KSHB Brian Becker

There's been speculation among gun enthusiasts about how the tariffs will impact the U.S. firearms marketplace.

The Smoking Gun, an online publication, reportsthere is concern tariffs on raw materials used to manufacture firearms could lead to price hikes.

"If I was a consumer there on the other side of the counter, I would definitely want to spend more money and get the right product that I need," Becker explained.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Becker anticipates Springfield, a large importer to the U.S. from Croatia, would be one of the first manufacturers to experience price hikes.

"Depending on how much profit they have built up in the price, you could probably see an immediate, if not within the year, price increase on those," Becker said.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Other manufacturers, including Glock, with roots in Austria, could also see some price impacts. Becker told KSHB 41 many gun producers assemble their products in the U.S. He anticipates those companies could increase production domestically.

"How that will impact that market, I’m not sure yet," he said.

A lot is still fluid in this battle over tariffs.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Gun Tests, another online publication for gun enthusiasts, has stated tariffs on raw materials will impact the price of ammunition.

In one report, copper, brass, lead and steel, the materials used in bullet casings, are subjected to 25% tariffs.

“We will see an increase on ammunition pretty quickly," said Becker.

Jake Weller/KSHB Ammunition

Additionally, accessories also would be impacted, including gun cases and most firearm optic sights.

"The demand is continually growing," Becker said. "Electrified optics have been growing in the last 10 years; especially on handguns in the last four to five years, has had a huge increase."

Becker said firearm optic sights are largely made in China.

Jake Weller/KSHB Fiber optic sight

Becker believes price hikes won't drastically impact consumer's wallets.

"Prices are at a low," he explained. "To see an increase, whether it be 10% up to 20%, you’re still going to be pretty low in the market.”

Jake Weller/KSHB

Becker explained a gun purchase is an investment and compared it to an insurance policy.

He said when a customer buys insurance, they typically want the best.

His take on tariff talk is gun enthusiasts will continue to buy no matter the market.

"People will cling to a firearm, firearms, guns and ammunition for anything," he said. "We still haven’t seen any impact; the future is going to tell the story on that.”