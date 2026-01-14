'Gut-wrenching': Kansas City-area gymnastics coach recalls learning about suspension

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

Kansas City-area gymnastics coach Al Fong spoke Wednesday with the media in his first public comments since he was suspended last month by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong were suspended in December by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on allegations of physical and emotional misconduct. The suspensions are subject to appeal and not finalized.

The pair owns GAGE Center in Blue Springs, from where they have trained multiple Olympians.

When the news broke, GAGE Center posted a statement that said, in part, that they disagreed with the findings and planned to go to arbitration.

"It was gut-wrenching," Fong told me when he learned of the suspensions. "When the allegations came up and then the suspension, it's completely 180 from who we really are."

I asked him if he had ever committed physical or emotional misconduct, to which he said no to both.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Gymnastics coach Al Fong during an interview with KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at GAGE Center in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Armine did not want to go on camera Wednesday, but she did tell me that she believes she is being wrongfully suspended and that there is no truth to the allegations.

Fong says this suspension means they can't be on the floor or communicate with gymnasts who are part of USA Gymnastics.

The USA Gymnastics site says Al Fong is suspended for five years and Armine Barutyan-Fong is suspended for one year.

As far as confirming what led to the suspension or any alleged victims, I have reached out to USA Gymnastics and SafeSport for any additional dates or context.

USA Gymnastics told me that the cases were handled by SafeSport and to reach out to them.

A SafeSport spokesperson said Wednesday that the organization does not comment on specific cases to maintain the integrity of the investigative process.

"We are grateful to those who come forward with their stories, which allow us to hold individuals accountable and shift sport culture," the spokesperson said.

Multiple families showed up at GAGE Center Wednesday in support of both coaches. I have reached out independently to some gymnasts who trained with him to gather their reactions to the suspension.

