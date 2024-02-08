Watch Now
Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar to serve famous trash can nachos during Super Bowl watch party

Posted at 5:29 PM, Feb 08, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans in Las Vegas who can't attend Super Bowl LVIII in person, there are plenty of watch parties around town, including at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar.

Guy Fieri's Vegas restaurant will be serving up some of their most famous appetizer, trash can nachos, during the watch party.

"I think it’s just more of a visual effect as the ingredients as well," said chef Brian Fairhurst. "Everything is all fresh there when we pull it up. When I show you the demonstration, it will sit this high and it’s a crowd pleaser for the customers, they take pictures and they take videos and they’re just amazed and shocked by how it stands up."

