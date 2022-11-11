Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guy’s Broadway Bodega coming to Crossroads

Open date yet to be announced
guysbodega.png
Guy's Snacks
guysbodega.png
Posted at 2:01 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 15:01:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guy’s Snacks is expanding to the Crossroads.

While an open date has yet to be set, Guy’s Broadway Bodega will be located at 2101 Broadway Boulevard, near the corner of Broadway and Southwest Boulevard.

The spot will serve as a bistro, bar and bodega — offering Guy’s “entire line of snacks” all “under one roof.”

In January, Guy’s Deli opened in Westport at the former site of Joe’s Buy the Slice.

Guy’s Snacks, which operates the deli and soon-to-open bodega, was started in 1938 by Guy Caldwell.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock