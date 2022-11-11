Guy’s Broadway Bodega coming to Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guy’s Snacks is expanding to the Crossroads.

While an open date has yet to be set, Guy’s Broadway Bodega will be located at 2101 Broadway Boulevard, near the corner of Broadway and Southwest Boulevard.

The spot will serve as a bistro, bar and bodega — offering Guy’s “entire line of snacks” all “under one roof.”

In January, Guy’s Deli opened in Westport at the former site of Joe’s Buy the Slice.

Guy’s Snacks , which operates the deli and soon-to-open bodega, was started in 1938 by Guy Caldwell.

—