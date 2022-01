KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guy's Deli, owned by the same people who run the popular Kansas City chip brand Guy's Snacks, will open on Jan. 10.

The deli will open in the former location of Joe's Buy the Slice, another popular Kansas City business that announced it would close in November .

The owners announced on social media the official opening date.

The menu and website for the new deli is also expected to be announced soon.