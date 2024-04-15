H&R Block experiences e-filing issue with ‘desktop software’ on tax deadline day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — H&R Block has acknowledged that some “desktop software” users are having issues filing their tax return Monday, which is one of the busiest days on the tax calendar.

The software is downloadable from the company's website and is different from online tax filing.

Nearly all workers in the U.S. are required to file an annual income-tax return by April 15 with the IRS and any state in which they lived or worked during the previous year to avoid possible penalties and interest charges.

Last-minute filers started reporting issues Sunday and have flooded Kansas City-based H&R Block’s social media with complaints about connection errors and being overcharged.

Online filing as well as assisted filing virtually and in-person are not affected, according to the tax-preparation giant. H&R BLock said it was still working to resolve the issue shortly before noon Monday.

“We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns,” H&R Block said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted. We are working to resolve the issue quickly and ask clients to please try again later today or print and mail their return if that is more convenient.”

H&R Block acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, after 10 a.m. Monday morning by tweeting the same statement.

As long as a mailed copy is postmarked by April 15, tax filers should not face penalties or interest charges.

Another option is to apply for a filing extension, which, if granted, would give tax filers more time to file without penalty.

Customers complained of a “bad gateway” error that prevented the desktop software from connecting to H&R Block’s servers, which file tax returns with the IRS and state agencies.

Others said even though the software couldn’t connect to allow for e-filing, H&R Block charged their bank or credit card for every failed attempt.

H&R Block said customers won't actually be charged multiple times.

"If you are paying an e-filing fee by credit card, you might see multiple temporary authorization holds, but you will not be charged," H&R Block told KSHB 41 News via email. "It may take a few days for holds to expire depending on your card issuer."

Additional customers said they received a confirmation email indicating the IRS had accepted a return, but they weren’t sure if it actually had been filed given the connection error.

H&R Block was advising customers online that it was aware of the issue and expected it to be resolved “in an hour” in the comments section of a Facebook post.

