Habitat for Humanity helps Kansas City families with costly repairs, upkeep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows inflation is slowing down.

There are still some sections of the consumer price index seeing a significant increase year over year, specifically the shelter index.

“A lot of residents that were already struggling to maintain their home, well that challenge of maintaining their home has just become more challenging as prices climb,” said Kellen Jenkins, marketing and communications manager for Habitat for Humanity KC.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its most recent Consumer Price Index Wednesday, which shows an 8.2% increase in the shelter index year over year.

Those housing factors make up 60% of the total increase in consumer prices.

“I have no extra money for repairs,” said Brenda Logan, who owns a home in Kansas City, Missouri. “When we do have to have a repair, I just have to budget.”

Logan benefited from this week’s Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block where 100 volunteers made repairs to homes in the Wendell Phillips neighborhood.

Jenkins said an increased cost in the housing sector has made their jobs more difficult as well. They are motivated by the appreciation of home owners like Logan.

“By being able to come out and do these projects and do these repairs and help homeowners maintain a safe and healthy place to live longer,” Jenkins said. “It helps provide financial stability too.”

As Logan walked out of her home, she gazed at the new paint in awe.

“This. I can’t even express how grateful I am for this,” she said. “And now I will be proud to sit on my front porch because the house looks fantastic.”

Habitat for Humanity is actively looking for partners and volunteers to continue their efforts.

