Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City helps family of 5 purchase home just in time for Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Christmas, Paola Gomez, her husband Moises Quintero, and their three sons, Moises, Dante, and Leo, now have a place they can call home .

“I am so happy that we can have our house right now and have a Merry Christmas with our kids,” said Gomez.

For the first time, this family of five can gather around the table to have the holiday they dreamed of.

“On the 25th, we are going to be here (to) open presents and have a meal with my kids,” said Gomez.

This new home, now filled with holiday decorations, including their very own Christmas tree, is now bright light in their life.

Gomez and Quintero tell KSHB 41 they couldn’t imagine having a holiday like this after falling on hard times in California, struggling to pay rent and find decent work.

“We were homeless like a month," said Gomez. "We were sleeping at a motel. If it was my husband and I, it wouldn’t be so hard, but I have three kids.”

After finding themselves homeless, the family still stuck together, laying out their options.

“Go back to Mexico, and she said, 'No,'” Quintero said.

Since Gomez didn't want to go back to Mexico, they decided to move to Kansas because Quintero had family there.

The family stayed with Quintero's uncle for roughly two years. While enjoying their time with family, Quintero came across the answer to their prayers.

“He saw on the internet, Habitat for Humanity," said Gomez. "Like, come on, let's go, let's try it."

The family got in contact with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City , working hard through training and classes to purchase a place they now call home.

“When we first moved in here, I was scared,” said Gomez. “Like nervous, so excited and thankful.”

“They are not family, but we feel like we are part of a family with Habitat for Humanity,” said Quintero.

As parents, Gomez and Quintero said they are happy to be able to give their kids a very Merry Christmas.

“I’m glad that they are happy that's the point, “ Gomez said. “They know this is their place now, and I’m so grateful about that.”

