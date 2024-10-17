Halloween still popular among Kansas Citians despite nationwide spending decrease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New data shows that Halloween spending is down this year, but Kansas Citians say that’s not the case for them.

Carolyn Raasch, the owner of Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch, says business for them has been consistent.

“It has been very steady,” said Raasch.

Spooky season is in full effect there, with games, rides, pumpkins, and corn. Halloween is just two weeks away, and fans of the holiday say they are ready for a scary good time.

Dale Messing Northland familys Halloween display

“Oh, yea she (daughter) loves Halloween,” said dad Brian Crabb. “I love Halloween. I loved Halloween since I was a kid, we always celebrated it and we’re really big into it.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending will hit $11.6 billion this year, less than 2023's $12.2 billion, which was a record. But here in Kansas City, people say they are willing to spend the money to make memories.

“In our neighborhood, we have lots of decorations and mums and pumpkins all about,” said Nicole Johnson, mom of two. “And people are really still in the Halloween spirit.”

This year, 72% of consumers plan to celebrate the holiday, similar to last year's 73%. They will spend about $4 less this year than last.

Unlike last year, the report says more people started their Halloween shopping earlier this year. The same can be said for Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch.

“I think it’s still very important for them to have a family outing and to be able to come out here,” said Raasch. “They budget for it, I think. A lot of them have bought my season passes and my tickets early in the season when I had great sales.”

The report also showed that participation in the holiday has grown significantly since the pandemic.

So, while Halloween spending is expected to be down nationally, the Halloween spirit here remains high. And people have the decorations to show for it.

