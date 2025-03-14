'Happy to be part of it': City rallies behind the KC Current back for another season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The countdown to kickoff is on as KC Current fans prepare for the first match of the season.

For many fans it feels like they were just at CPKC Stadium not too long ago.

“It feels like family. We go a few months where we're off in the off season and we don't see those people as much when we come back. It's like seeing an old friend that you haven't seen in a while.” said Cherie Gallagher.

The team was cut short in their playoff run last season, but Gallagher is excited to be back.

“It's great to get to know the people that sit around you and meet new people at the stadium," said Gallagher.

Local businesses like Cafe Ca Phe and Swoon Cookies around the stadium are also excited for the season, hoping foot traffic gets better.

“Hoping for a better outcome. People walking around enjoying the neighborhood. We would love to see people come out and enjoy our neighborhood before and after, spending time with friends, or even during the game, come out and watch it over here and enjoy it," said Corinna Humiston manager of Swoon Cookies.

While the anticipation has continued to build, preparations have been in full force for staff at the stadium.

"A short off season in sports like our team went so far into the season last year, which was an amazing, great thing, but we were playing into middle of November, and now we're back in middle of March," said Jocelyn Monroe vice president of Marketing.

Last season was the first year operating inside the new stadium, this time around they're ready to welcome fans.

“We're always looking to make sure that we are creating an opportunity for this to be a family friendly environment where everyone is welcome, where they can come in and experience that joy," said Monroe.

There will be plenty of activities for fans to enjoy ahead of kickoff.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

