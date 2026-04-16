Harrisonville school administrator enters guilty plea for incident at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joseph Parkhurst entered a plea agreement Thursday with Camden County prosecutors for trespassing and property damage charges.

Parkhurst was charged March 18 with first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage at an Osage Beach, Missouri, business, per court documents.

When the incident occurred, he was found "heavily intoxicated" inside a closed bar by the Camden County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office.

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He appeared for a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday where he entered a guilty plea in the case.

Parkhurst was sentenced to two years probabtion, where he will be tracked by MOCAM, according to a court document.

As part of his probation, Parkhurst is ordered to complete 40 hours of community service within one year of the filing date. Additionally, he must pay court costs and $50 to the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (CLERF).

The probation order filed in the case also states he shall not harass, contact or be on the property of Margaritaville and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Parkhurst is listed as assistant superintendent of HR and operations on the Harrisonville Schools website.

KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa reached out to the school district for comment.

"I don't have any statements to share at this time," the district's director of communication said in a response to Gamboa.

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