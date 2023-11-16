Harvesters seeks help in assembling, packing Thanksgiving holiday boxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters is seeking volunteers to help pack Thanksgiving trimmings ahead of next week’s holiday “to make sure families in our community who are experiencing food insecurity can have a delicious family meal to share.”

The Harvesters Community Food Network is seeking Harvesters’ Holiday Helpers to volunteer from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at its warehouse at 3801 Topping Avenue.

One-hour shifts are available and volunteers are asked to bring the following items for each box they will pack — two 14.5-ounce cans of green beans, one 15.25-ounce can of corn, one 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce, 1 15-ounce can of sweet potatoes, one 10.5-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup, one 8.5-ounce box of corn muffin mix, one 6-ounce box of stuffing, one 6.6-ounce box of instant mashed potatoes and one 0.87-ounce packet of gravy mix.

Harvesters will provide the packing boxes, labels, “packed by” cards and children’s activities, including a Thanksgiving coloring placemat.

Volunteer signups are available on the Harvesters website.

Questions can be directed via email to getinvolved@harvesters.org or by calling 816-929-3090.

—