Harvesters team up with Philadephia-based food bank for Super Bowl challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters is joining others in the Kansas City community in the Super Bowl spirit by accepting a Super Bowl challenge from a Philadelphia food bank.

Harvesters is teaming up with Philadelphia-based community food bank Philabundance for a Super Bowl fundraising campaign competition as part of their Huddle to End Hunger campaign.

Both food banks have from now until midnight Sunday, Feb. 12 to raise the most money to help support their area residents living with food insecurities.

The winning food bank will send team gear to the losing food bank, like hats and t-shirts that the losing food bank CEO will have to wear.

Harvesters CEO Stephen Davis says he is excited to accept this challenge from Philabundance.

"Whenever we can raise awareness about hunger and help raise much-needed money to feed our neighbors facing food insecurity, it’s a win for everyone," Davis said in a press release. "Chiefs Kingdom is known for their generosity, so I’m hopeful I will not be wearing Eagles green after the Super Bowl!”

This isn't the only Kansas City non-profit to do a Super Bowl challenge.

Last week, KC Pet Project teamed up with Philadelphia pet shelter ACCT Philly for a Super Bowl fundraising challenge. The loser will have to name 10 adoptable pets after players on the opposing teams.

