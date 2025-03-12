Haskell Indian Nations University student suing Trump administration speaks out, talks impacts of fed layoffs

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

A lawsuit filed on Friday by lawyers with the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) on behalf of five Native American students and three tribal nations claims the Trump administration violated federal law when it laid off employees at schools operated by the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) in February.

The tribal nations — Pueblo of Isleta, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes — allege in the lawsuit they were not consulted before federal layoffs impacted both Haskell Indian Nations University (HINU) in Lawrence, Kansas, and Southwest Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All three tribal nations either formerly or currently have students at Haskell, according to the lawsuit.

"The BIE funds and operates a federal education system in partial fulfillment of its trust responsibility with Tribal Nations, established through treaty rights," NARF said in a press release. "Key to upholding those rights is Tribal consultation, which is mandated by law."

The layoffs were part of President Trump's executive order to downsize the federal workforce.

About a quarter of Haskell's staff was laid off following the order. A press release from Haskell Board of Regents Interim President Dalton Henry on Feb. 20 said 35 probationary employees were laid off, but the lawsuit says 37 employees were terminated. KSHB 41 News has reached out to the BIE for clarification.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Haskell Indian Nations University campus in Lawrence, Kansas, on March 12, 2025.

"We want our staff and faculty back here on campus, and we want security," said Haskell freshman Ella Bowen. "We want to know that our education isn't just an option."

The lawsuit aims to get staff hired back.

According to Haskell, 148 tribal nations were represented through its 901 students in the spring 2024 semester.

Ella Bowen, a member of the federally recognized Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa, is one of the four Haskell students suing the Trump administration.

Indigenous education is important to Bowen. Growing up, she attended school on her reservation and is a first-generation college student. She's studying Indigenous and American Indian Studies at Haskell.

"I'd really love to go back home on the reservation and teach for my people," she said.

Ella Bowen Ella Bowen, left

She said the goal of the lawsuit is to get justice.

"We're ready to fight for what's ours and we're not scared of going against the government anymore," she said. "It's really time to get justice for our people."

The lawsuit says terminations at Haskell impacted "the Dean of Students, instructors, property management specialists, coaches, tutors, residential advisors, academic advisors, custodians, and food services employees, among others."

Bowen said her academic advisor was terminated.

"Now that I'm left without her, I'm kind of clueless as to what classes I take next," she said.

While Bowen didn't lose any instructors, she says her education is still being impacted since the university adjusted its existing faculty to teach additional courses that lost instructors.

"One of my professors, he had to take up extra classes," she said. "So, I know he's had to make sacrifices here and there, and it cuts into my class."

Because dining staff and custodians were among those terminated, Bowen said the quality and quantity of food options on campus have decreased and maintenance requests haven't been addressed.

"I know we are running out of toilet paper every day, so it's kind of hard," she said. "You have to look at the stall before you go in there and see what's available for you."

Chris Morrison/KSHB

Despite the current circumstances, Bowen is not giving up.

"I'm really dedicated to Haskell, and this is why I'm fighting so hard is because this is where I want to receive my four-year degree, this is where I want to send my kids in the future," she said.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Mercier, and Director of Bureau of Indian Education Tony Dearman are listed as the defendants in the lawsuit.

"It is Department policy to not comment on pending litigation," the Bureau of Indian Affairs said to KSHB 41 News in a statement.

On March 7, a spokesperson for U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas told KSHB 41 News the Department of Interior said it intends to rehire 14 Haskell employees.

"Unfortunately, for those professors that didn't get to come back, they don't have any justice," Bowen said.

The lawsuit says, "On March 6, 2025, BIE reportedly notified 14 of the terminated Haskell staff members that they will be rehired; however, BIE notified those individuals that this might be temporary, and they may be laid off again."

According to a press release from the National Haskell Board of Regents on Feb. 20, Haskell was established under the federal government's treaty, trust and statutory obligations to American Indians and Alaska Natives.

"Congress has enacted multiple laws, including the Snyder Act (25 U.S.C. § 13) and the Indian Self-Determination and Educational Assistance Act (1975), mandating the provision of educational services to Tribal Nations," the press release said.

