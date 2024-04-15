Kansas Citians donate blood in honor of Jewish Community Center shooting victims

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The parking lot of the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park was buzzing Monday morning with Kansas Citians giving back to their community.

Nonprofit SevenDays organized a blood drive in honor of the three victims who died in a shooting at the center in 2014.

Tony Corporon lost his father and nephew that day. He said returning to the parking lot where they died is never easy.

“There are a lot of emotions tied to this spot,” Corporon said. “But I find comfort and love in the fact that I am able to come here and continue my father and nephew’s legacies of spreading kindness and being a person who helps other people intentionally.”

Chelsey Smith with the Community Blood Center said the organization hopes to collect 4,000-5,000 units of blood this week.

CBC reports since the COVID-19 pandemic, 12,000 fewer people per year are actively donating blood.

“The need for blood is constant, and that is often why we always tend to be in a shortage, especially in this post-pandemic world,” Smith said. “People aren’t donating like they used to.”

Those wanting to donate can do so at any Community Blood Center in the KC metro. The tally for the SevenDays drive ends Thursday, April 18.

