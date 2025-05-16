Have a memory of the old Englewood Theater or Five and Dime store? You can contribute it to write history

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

The Friends of the Englewood Theater, a nonprofitworking to acquire the theater and the Ben Franklin Five and Dime store next door, is holding an archival day on Saturday.

In partnership with the Midwest Genealogy Center, the nonprofit wants people to come to the Englewood Arts Center on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM to share their memories for a digital archive.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB KATIE SMITH, MIDWEST GENEALOGY CENTER

“As a public library, we believe in the power of stories and the power of storytelling, and so you will also believe that the stories of ours, in and about and from our community are so powerful and inspiring and interesting and fun as any of the books of the best sellers that we have,” said Katie Smith, director of the Midwest Genealogy Center.

People can bring physical items to be digitally scanned and returned to them. Think times like maybe a play bill, a movie ticket stub, a receipt or a picture. They will also be recording oral memories and stories.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB BRENT SCHONDELMEYER, FRIENDS OF THE ENGLEWOOD THEATER

“It's significant because it lives larger in people's memories. They want to tell you about how they came here with their parents or their family, how they saw movies here, how they saw live theater here, how they had their first date here,” said Brent Schondelmeyer, president of Friends of the Englewood Theater.

The nonprofit is still fundraising to complete the purchase of the theater, store and parking lot behind. You can find more information on how to donate here.