New nonprofit in contract to purchase Englewood Theater, Ben Franklin store

INDEPENDENCE, MO — When you unroll the history of the Englewood Theater, there is a lot to take in. That is why a newly formed nonprofit, Friends of the Englewood Theater, wants to keep its familiar face along Winner Road.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Brent Schondelmeyer, President of Friends of Englewood Theater nonprofit.

“We just can't be going around and seeing historic structures collapse. These are assets in our community, and to the degrees that they can new life can be breathed into them,” said Brent Schondelmeyer, President of Friends of the Englewood Theater.

The movie theater opened in 1949, later turning into the live performance venue known as KC Opry. Country music legend Garth Brooks memorialized it in his song The Old Stuff.

“First gig we ever played as an artist was at the Kansas City Opry,” said Brooks in a 2023 visit to Kansas City to announce his new radio venture.

The theater closed in 2007, and the Ben Franklin store closed in 2000. The nonprofit has signed a real estate contract to acquire both and the parking lot behind.

It’s a story nearby business owner April Preston of KC Property Solutions knows all too well. She has attempted to save the space multiple times before. She said the owners weren’t quite ready to part with the building at that time.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB April Preston is an Englewood business owner.

“It is the only dilapidated building structure left here in Englewood. The rest of it has been amazingly revived over the past six to 12 years that I've been here and basically this will bring everyone together. This will be the final project that gets done,” said Preston, referencing the revival in the Englewood Arts area.

The group has the support of the City of Independence, which is funding a feasibility study about what would survive in that commercial space.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Charlie Dissell is the Asst. City Manager for the City of Independence.

“I think our hope is just to get something in here that makes sense and that can actually be viable. You know, there's, there's a lot of theaters across the metro, so we just want to make sure that we're getting a niche for this area that works,” said Charlie Dissell, the Independence assistant city manager.

Next steps include getting the theater on the National Register of Historic Places. That will allow the group to apply for historic preservation tax credits. The nonprofit is also actively fundraising to finish the purchase. Right now, the group has raised around $7,000 out of $600,000 needed. You can learn more about donating here.

There is no word yet on what could move into the location in the next three to four years. However, there will be a public meeting on March 10 at 6:00 PM at the Englewood Arts Center, where people can learn more and give input.