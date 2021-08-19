Hawaiian Bros Island Grill opens Lenexa location next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is coming to Lenexa next week.

The location, which will open in Lenexa's City Center, is the ninth in the Kansas City area and the19th nationally.

While the location will open to the general public on Aug. 24, there will be a special pre-opening this weekend where certain groups can get a free meal.

First responders and other medical personnel, along with academic staff, students and fellow Lenexa business owners can drop by the new location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

However, members of the general public could also score some prizes at the regular Aug. 24 opening.

The first 100 people in line at the new Hawaiian Bros location will receive a gift card worth $25 to $500. One person will receive free food for a year.

Beginning Aug. 24, the Lenexa location will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday,

Hawaiian Bros’ signature plate lunches include grilled chicken or slow-roasted pork in a variety of flavors on white rice with a scoop of macaroni salad.