Hawkeye fans celebrate women’s sports in River Market bar: 'This is just a whole new level'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Line Hockey Bar in the River Market was packed before the NCAA women's basketball championship tipped off Sunday afternoon.

Except for a select few, University of Iowa fans donned their black and gold gear while preparing for the season’s biggest game.

“It’s amazing. I love the notoriety that Iowa is getting at this point,” said Iowa graduate Kendall Carson. “It’s also awesome to watch so many people care about women’s sports.”

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge found young fan Alessandra Vicary flanked by her parents, all enjoying an afternoon of basketball. The 10-year-old said she was encouraged to know how many people watch the women’s final.

“My school has a basketball team, and I might try it next year,” she said.

Kenney Swaney lives in Iowa but spent the weekend in the Show-Me State. He had a front-row seat to the Hawkeyes' success this season.

“This is just a whole new level. It’s just gigantic,” Swaney said. “It’s a must-watch for the whole state and learning it’s a must-watch for the whole country.”

With the season wrapping up, Carson said it's been a joy to watch her Hawkeyes alongside young, inspired fans.

“Seeing all of the little girls here, seeing them at Carver in Iowa City, just seeing so many little girls that can watch someone that looks like them on TV and getting all this attention is awesome,” Carson said.

The Hawkeyes fell 87-75 to South Carolina, who finished a perfect season with the win.

—

