Hazy sky over the KC metro Wednesday morning

Due to smoke from wildfires
KSHB 41 News
Sky cam footage of the late morning sky on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Hazy Wed. Sept. 29 sky
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Did you notice a milky or hazy sky this morning?

It appears that minor smoke concentrations are back from small wildfires burning nearby, possibly in Oklahoma.

This has been occurring all summer long from larger wildfires burning out west!

The smoke gets lofted into the upper levels of the atmosphere and travels within the jet stream.

Our air will clear out with some much needed rain on the way. Some storms are possible this afternoon, although the better chance for more numerous showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday through Saturday.

