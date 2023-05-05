'He said he loved me': Sister of Sir-Antonio Brown remembers their last conversation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Thursday, the family of Sir-Antonio Brown was still trying to wrap their heads around the shooting that killed him.

Beautiful Brown, his 10-year-old sister, remembered their last conversation.

"We were talking about how we love each other," Beautiful Brown said. "He said he loved me. I was like, 'I love you too,' and then we hugged."

That was the last time Beautiful Brown saw her brother. Hours later, Brown's mother told her something she is still trying to understand.

"She said my brother got into a really bad accident and he was shot and he got killed," Beautiful Brown said.

Now, Beautiful Brown is doing as well as any 10-year-old could be after losing a loved one.

"I'm still sad, but I'm doing okay," she said.

The start of a memorial is forming near the family's home, but his aunt never would've thought she'd have to remember her nephew.

"The hurt doesn't stop," said Terica Bowens, Sir's aunt.

As of Thursday night, no suspects were in custody in connection to the shooting that killed Sir.

"How do you feel now that you took a child's life, does it bother you at all?" said Tonisha Willis, Sir's cousin.

The family wants justice, but as they prepare to lay him to rest, they say he's now with God.

"Of course, we know where he's going," Brown said. "We know that God has him."

The family said they have some peace knowing part of Sir is still with them.

"It's like knowing your brother is here, but he's up there looking down on you," Brown said.

