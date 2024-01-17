'He was an angel': Family of LeeLand Poole, 3-year-old killed in Independence house fire, mourn his loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grandmother and great-aunt of three-year-old LeeLand Poole, who was killed in a house fire is sharing their grief as they mourn his loss.

“He was one of the reasons I woke up everyday and continued on and now he's not here. So as of now, I don't know what to do,” said Tonya Abbott, grandmother of LeeLand Poole.

Abbott is trying her best to keep it together as she mourns the loss of her grandson, a child he called a typical three-year-old.

“He loved his Paw Patrol, his Peter Pan, his monster trucks," Abbott said. "A typical three-year-old, he wanted to be just like the Paw Patrol and help everybody,” Abbott said.

LeeLand's kind heart and smile are things his great-uncle, Justin Howard, says he will never forget.

“The family is just devastated," Howard said. "LeeLand has an impact on everybody, he never met a stranger ever. I mean, we would be walking in the store and even if he didn't know you he would tell you hi and then flash you that cheesy smile.”

LeeLand died Saturday after a fire at his grandfather's home in Independence.

Tonya Abbott was raising LeeLand while his parents are in prison.

LeeLand's mother is coming home soon and is crushed about her son's death.

“I know she only had 50-something days left to be able to be back in his life,"Howard said. "Now she says she has nothing to come home to; no will to go on,” Howard said.

As they grieve the loss of LeeLand, they will always hold their angel close to their hearts.

“Knowing that he is not ever going to come back, knowing that I’m never going to see that beautiful smile that would light up the room and that infectious laughter,” Howard said.

The family says LeeLand's sudden death is devastating as they are trying to pay for the services.

They are thankful for the support from loved ones and strangers.

—