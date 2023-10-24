Healing House in Kansas City provides safe haven for those seeking recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Red Ribbon Week sweeps across the nation, Kansas City stands united against substance abuse, with local organizations taking the lead in providing crucial support.

Red Ribbon Week, an annual campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and promoting drug-free communities, has ignited a wave of community action in Kansas City. The city's residents, schools and organizations have come together to emphasize the importance of a drug-free lifestyle.

One of those organizations is Healing House located in Kansas City. Michael Liimatta, COO of the organization, reflects back at a difficult time in his life. Liimatta said he wishes the resources available now were there during that moment in his life.

"I started as well as a teenager. I think I first drank when I was 12 and was using marijuana and other drugs by the time I was 14," Liimatta said. "Took me a lot of years to untangle my life after falling into substance use disorder. I can't imagine today what my life would be like had I never used.”

With a mission to create a safe environment for individuals on the path to recovery, Healing House has become a vital resource in the community offering educational and counseling services for thousands battling addiction in our community.

"Healing House has been around for 20 years providing recovery support and treatment located in northeast Kansas City," Liimatta said. "We own several facilities that allow us to provide 200 beds to both men and women and children who are in recovery.”

The organization's holistic approach focuses not only on recovery but also on empowering individuals to build a stable and fulfilling future. Liimatta said Red Ribbon Week serves as reminder for kids in our community to reach for help.

“I think one of the issues I'm really big about is being an example, being a model. I think one of the things about Red Ribbon Week for parents is children will model our behavior. And we can't just say 'do what I say, don't do what I do,' because we're serving as the example for them," Liimatta said.

As Red Ribbon Week continues throughout the week, Healing House wants you to know that help is available.

“I really advocate parents be very open. I openly shared my experiences in high school and with drugs with my two children. And it didn't really hurt them, it helped them, because I was able to be open about why I got into it, how I got out of it, and neither of them ever got involved with it," Liimatta said. "If you're a person in recovery, don't be shy. People need to know we're out there and that we're doing OK.”

