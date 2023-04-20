Health care workers call for more protections against workplace attacks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For many health care workers, workplace assault is becoming an increasing problem.

Morgan Stebens, a forensic program coordinator at the University of Kansas Health System, recounts a story that happened to her early in her nursing career.

“It was a patient that was sitting in the hallway, she didn’t like being in the hallway and I had walked up to try and figure out how I could make her more comfortable to provide her a glass of water or something to eat because it was appropriate at that time and I had a glass of water thrown in my face," explained Stebens.

Stebens said her experience is shared by many in the health care industry, including one incident her friend faced early in her career.

“My best friend experienced an event where she got a concussion," said Stebens. "A patient broke her glasses. She was hit in the head.”

According to the Kansas Hospital Association, 46.2% of hospitals report workplace violence.

Between 2011-2018, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reportsnon-fatal workplace injuries have increased from 8,180 in 2008 to 15,230 in 2018.

"Everybody who works in health care experiences significant amounts of violence; if you just google something, you could find it," said Stebens.

In Texas, a woman was charged with murder after allegedly punching a pregnant hospital worker in the stomach. As a result, the worker lost their unborn baby.

KHA and Overland Park Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel Wednesday discussing increased violence against health care workers.

“All of us have episodes where we know someone who has experienced violence and it was the last straw and then they walk away," said Dr. Alan Verrill of AdventHealth South Overland Park.

KHA supports legislation that would protect health care workers from attacks by increasing the penalties for assault.

Stebens supports the legislation as well, but she adds that the University of Kansas Health System already has measures in place to support staff.

“We’re doing trauma-informed education here at the health system as a prevention strategy and now we’re also implementing what we’re initially calling the e-safe teams so the employee support after a violent event,” said Stebens.

