Heart to Heart International travels to Florida in response to Hurricane Helene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers and employees of Heart to Heart International left their Lenexa facility Friday morning to head for the Tallahassee area to assist with recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

At its peak, Helene was categorized as a category 4 hurricane, leaving destruction in its path throughout the southeast.

"The first week is always the most critical for something that has electricity, air conditioning, a pharmacy, and a place for doctors to do their thing," said Phil Meiers, a volunteer at Heart to Heart.

KSHB 41 News staff Phil Meiers

Meiers is the driver behind the wheel of Heart to Heart International’s mobile medical unit.

KSHB 41 News staff Heart to Heart volunteer Phil Meiers

He’s been volunteering with the healthcare nonprofit for 13 years. His first deployment was Hurricane Sandy in Long Island, New York.

“It is a really rewarding experience to roll this machine in,” he said.

The medical nonprofit said the trip south will last multiple days. They are hoping to set up in the Tallahassee area.

Crews placed hygiene kits and other supplies inside of a trailer and mobile medical RV for patients in Florida. The RV has two beds that can serve up to 50 people a day.

KSHB 41 News staff Heart to Heart International volunteers

Heart to Heart’s Vice President of Operations Dan Neal says their doctors treat injuries people sustain during the storm itself, but there are a number of people who will likely be injured during cleanup too.

To donate to the organization, visit this link.

