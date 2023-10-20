Heart2Heart International sends humanitarian kits to aid those impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict

LENEXA, Kan — With tensions running high and civilian populations on both sides enduring the harsh realities of the war, Heart2Heart International is extending a helping hand to provide much-needed relief.

Heart2Heart International has been providing emergency crisis relief to countries around the world since 1992. The ongoing conflict in Israel and its sporadic outbreaks of violence, has resulted in an urgent need for humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food and other basic essentials. The relief aid would not be possible without the countless hours dedicated by volunteers like Geri Arnold.

“Well, we can picture what it must be like to be on the receiving end," said Arnold. "We've heard stories of what it's like once they get these hygiene kits. And just putting ourselves in their place.”

Heart2Heart's hygiene kits headed to those impacted in the middle east are being carefully prepared and packed. These kits contain essential items such as, shampoo, towels, soap and medical supplies. Kim Carroll, CEO of Heart2Heart Int. said their goal is to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the crisis, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of the community receive the help they need.

“As we see on the news every day, The armed conflict that is ongoing is affecting children, its affecting young parents, the elderly, the disabled, and these people need basic health resources. They need them year-round, but they need them now more than ever before. And so, Heart to Heart International can play a very important role in making sure that those health resources are available," said Carroll.

While the conflict continues, the efforts of Heart2Heart serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that compassion and solidarity know no borders. The organization's work highlights the power of communities coming together to support one another during times of crisis.

“It's so hard to absorb how difficult their life must be," said Carroll. "And having lived in Kansas City for many years, people here, they want to help. We want to help. We're very grateful. I'm very grateful to be part of an organization that can help.”

As the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution. Heart2Heart's humanitarian efforts are a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, the human spirit has the capacity for empathy, kindness, and unity.

“When they're assembling these kits, is you won't know when on the exact day or in the exact moment but what you're doing right now is going to make someone's life so much better," said Carroll. "And in fact they'll be assembly “Benny Kits”, so they'll be able to affect many many people and many families.”

The organization relies heavily on volunteers. They are hosting a Hygiene Kit Pop-up event to help prepare more essential kits headed to the Middle East. To support Heart2Heart's mission or get involved in their humanitarian efforts, visit their website to learn how you can make a difference.

