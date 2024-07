KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heat advisory will be in effect for the entire Kansas City area beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

KSHB 41's Cassie Wilson says during this time, you can expect hot temperatures and high humidity.

RELATED | Places to keep cool across Kansas City this summer

RELATED | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

Heat index values are expected to rise to between 105-110 degrees.

The heat and humidity could cause heat illnesses.

—