LIST | Places to keep cool across Kansas City this summer

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 24, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a heat advisory in effect Monday through Tuesday and heat index values up to 110° expected, Kansas Citians may be in search of places to keep cool.

During such days of high heat, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, said any member of the public can use community centers as well as libraries "as cooling centers free of charge during regular operating hours."

Kansas City North Community Center

  • Address: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road, KCMO, 64117
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7740

Line Creek Community Center

  • Address: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, KCMO, 64151
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0760

Garrison Community Center

  • Address: 1124 E. Fifth St., KCMO, 64106
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7720

Gregg/Klice Community Center

  • Address: 1600 John Buck O'Neil Way, KCMO, 64108
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0652

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center

  • Address: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., KCMO, 64130
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0730

Tony Aguirre Community Center

  • Address: 2050 W. Pennway St., KCMO, 64108
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Saturday-Sunday
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-8530

Westport Roanoke Community Center

  • Address: 3601 Roanoke Road, KCMO, 64111
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7660

Hillcrest Community Center

  • Address: 10401 Hillcrest Road, KCMO, 64134
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-8560

Marlborough Community Center

  • Address: 8200 The Paseo Boulevard, KCMO, 64131
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7800

Southeast Community Center

  • Address: 4201 E. 63rd St., KCMO, 64130
  • Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0632


Additional options

  • Libraries can be used to find relief, too.
  • The city also noted the streetcar as well as buses are air-conditioned and are free to ride.
  • Plus, various cooling centers for the unhoused will open throughout the city.
    • Ex. Good Shepherd Community of Christ
      • Address: 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO, 64133
      • Hours of operation: June 24-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lunch served around noon
      • No overnight lodging is available at this time

