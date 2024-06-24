LIST | Places to keep cool across Kansas City this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a heat advisory in effect Monday through Tuesday and heat index values up to 110° expected, Kansas Citians may be in search of places to keep cool.

During such days of high heat, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, said any member of the public can use community centers as well as libraries "as cooling centers free of charge during regular operating hours."

Kansas City North Community Center



Address: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road, KCMO, 64117

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7740

Line Creek Community Center



Address: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, KCMO, 64151

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0760

Garrison Community Center



Address: 1124 E. Fifth St., KCMO, 64106

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7720

Gregg/Klice Community Center



Address: 1600 John Buck O'Neil Way, KCMO, 64108

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0652

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center



Address: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., KCMO, 64130

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0730

Tony Aguirre Community Center



Address: 2050 W. Pennway St., KCMO, 64108

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Saturday-Sunday

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-8530

Westport Roanoke Community Center



Address: 3601 Roanoke Road, KCMO, 64111

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7660

Hillcrest Community Center



Address: 10401 Hillcrest Road, KCMO, 64134

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-8560

Marlborough Community Center



Address: 8200 The Paseo Boulevard, KCMO, 64131

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed Sunday

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-7800

Southeast Community Center



Address: 4201 E. 63rd St., KCMO, 64130

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Click here or call 816-513-0632

Additional options



Libraries can be used to find relief, too.

A full list of KCMO locations can be found here.

The city also noted the streetcar as well as buses are air-conditioned and are free to ride.

KC Streetcar operation hours RideKC route schedule

Plus, various cooling centers for the unhoused will open throughout the city.

Ex. Good Shepherd Community of Christ

Address: 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO, 64133 Hours of operation: June 24-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lunch served around noon No overnight lodging is available at this time



