Heat advisory issued Monday for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heat advisory will go into effect Monday afternoon for the Kansas City area, extending far into Kansas and Missouri, per the National Weather Service.

From noon until 8 p.m., NWS said max heat index values over 105 degrees are possible.

The affected counties include Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte in Kansas.

Missouri’s Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Davis, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline and Worth counties are included, too.

NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner said after Monday’s dangerous heat, Tuesday brings thunderstorm chances and a cold front.

