Weather Blog | Mix of heat, cold fronts

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are in for a nice summer day with highs around 90°, slightly less humidity than Saturday and much, much less wind than Saturday.

The day started with a beautiful sunrise.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking hot days, but also 2-3 cold fronts as the last week of June has a taste of everything.

The hottest day looks to be Monday as we will reach the mid to upper-90s along with high humidity.

Watch the 6-minute video below for details on the heat and cold fronts.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

—