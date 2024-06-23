Weather Blog | Mix of heat, cold fronts

Good Sunday, bloggers —
We are in for a nice summer day with highs around 90°, slightly less humidity than Saturday and much, much less wind than Saturday.
The day started with a beautiful sunrise.
We are tracking hot days, but also 2-3 cold fronts as the last week of June has a taste of everything.
The hottest day looks to be Monday as we will reach the mid to upper-90s along with high humidity.
Watch the 6-minute video below for details on the heat and cold fronts.
Have a great week.
Stay healthy.
—