Heat advisory set to go into effect Wednesday for Kansas City

KSHB
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 27, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s about to get hot.

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says heat index values could reach 105 in the afternoon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In response, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for a wide swath of eastern Kansas and western Missouri that includes the entire Kansas City region.

The advisory, which marks the first of the season, runs from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the temps, the Mid-America Regional Council has issued an air quality alert for Wednesday with the Air Quality Index in excess of 100.

More information about the AQI is available online.

