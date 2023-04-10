Heavy rains, lightning, thunder move through Kansas City Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of mostly non-severe storms moved through the Kansas City area Monday morning, leaving heavy rains, lightning and thunder in its wake.

The storms approached from the west as a non-severe line, though at least one cell strengthened over the area, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wyandotte County in Kansas and Clay and Platte counties in Missouri around 11 a.m.

Heavy rains led to minor street flooding along Interstate 35 and Southwest Boulevard just south of Downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The area has become a common place for rains to accumulate.

Elsewhere, a lightning strike may be to blame for a fire call at Park University. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

