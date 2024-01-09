Heavy snow, wind, leads to power outages across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Utility crews across Kansas City are working to keep up with power outages after heavy snow moved through the area Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Evergy reported more than 40,000 customers without power across its service territory, which includes portions of central Kansas.

Locally, Mission, Roeland Park and Overland Park were the hardest hit on the Kansas side, with 2,488, 1,327 and 1,269 customers out respectively. The number of customers without power in Mission is roughly 40% of the city, according to Energy’s outage report.

On the Missouri side, 14,079 Evergy customers are without power, with the bulk coming in Kansas City, Missouri, where more than 7,400 customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Raytown was also hit, with more than 2,000 customers without power.

"High winds in excess of 50 miles per hour have been the primary cause of power outages overnight and early Tuesday morning," Evergy said on its website. "All available Evergy crews and contractors are in the field working on outage restoration. Poor conditions and low visibility are factors that are slowing down restoration."

KSHB 41 Power outages by state after snowfall and windy conditions on Jan. 9, 2024.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, which provides utility service in Wyandotte County, reported nearly 200 customers without power as of 9:30 a.m., with the outages concentrated in an area between downtown Kansas City, Kansas, on the east and Interstate 635 on the west.

More than 200 Independence Power and Light customers were without power through mid Tuesday morning, with the largest outage reported near South Chrysler Avenue and E. 35th Street South.

There were not any widespread outages reported within the Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative.

KSHB 41 Power outages by county in the Kansas City area after snowfall and windy conditions on Jan. 9, 2024.

Tuesday’s snow storm is the first in a series of winter storms expected to blast through the Midwest this week.

Because of the prolonged nature of winter precipitation and cold temperatures, the Southwest Power Pool Tuesday issued a weather advisory running between midnight on Saturday, Jan. 13 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The SPP’s advisory doesn’t call on the public to take any energy conservation measures, but does help to raise awareness to the possibility of “potential threats to reliability” across the area.

This story is developing and may be updated.

