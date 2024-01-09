Live Weather Updates | Overnight snow impacts travel in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight snowstorm in the Kansas City area is impacting snow travel and has closed dozens of school districts, businesses and other agencies.

KSHB 41's Jeff Penner broke down what you can expect Tuesday in his weather blog.

Follow along throughout the day for updates on the impact.

7 a.m. | KSHB 41 News viewer Kaela Braswell shared a video of a falling tree in her yard due to the conditions.

As the morning goes on, road conditions are changing. Here is how things are looking right now:

Amid the frigid conditions, Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus reports it sheltered 152 people overnight. The shelter says it is still open to those in need.

6:45 a.m. | Cassie Wilson is measuring 2.5 inches of snow in Platte Woods.

Cassie Wilson Cassie Wilson measures 2.5 inches of snow Tuesday morning in Platte Woods.

One viewer spotted fallen tree limbs on 92nd Street near Mission Road in Leawood.

Despite the snow accumulation, the KC Streetcar is still running to help you get to where you need to be.

The #kcstreetcar is running today with service starting on time at 6am. The whole team is working to keep the tracks, overhead wires and stops clear of snow & ice, including #BrushyMcBrushface. ❄️🚊#KCwx #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/QA7NRKyAwq — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) January 9, 2024

Some KSHB 41 viewers are enjoying the blankets of white the winter storm brought to the Kansas City area.

Wil Anglemyer in Lenexa captured an image of lights shining bright in the wintry morning.

Shel in Raytown described the tree limbs covered in snow as a "winter wonderland."

Jonathan Jones in Raymore saw quite a bit of snow accumulation on his deck.

6 a.m. | Evergy is reporting 710 outages impacting 29,040 customers as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

You can track the latest outage information using Evergy's outage map.

With between 2-4 additional inches of snow possible Tuesday, Lindsey Anderson is projecting the storm will bring a total of 4-8 inches of snow.

You can read her Tuesday morning weather forecast for all the details.

With wintry road conditions, we're seeing a number of crashes across the KC area Tuesday morning.

KC Scout A collision on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Northbound 169 Highway at Richards Road.

KC Scout Northbound interstate 435 to westbound Interstate 70 collision

KSHB 41 spoke with a Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson to hear an update on Tuesday morning road conditions:

Kansas Department of Transportation spokesperson provides update on Tuesday morning road conditions

5:30 a.m. | KSHB meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says we are awaiting our next wave of snow, which will taper out between 2-4 p.m. Tuesday.

The heaviest snow has tapered off in MO as we await our next wave of steady to light snow sweeping through eastern Kansas. Snow eventually tapers off between 2-4pm from west to east. pic.twitter.com/flJmDuhL9O — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 9, 2024

Reporter Daniela Leon is monitoring road conditions in Shawnee. She says the treatment from crews is helping to keep roads clear.

Hey @CityofShawneeKS the salt you guys laid out ahead of this winter weather is working. Currently seeing clear sidewalks as crews continue to clear major roadways. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ggmDNwEtkb — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 9, 2024

Daisha Jones says that road temperatures are warm enough for rock salt to be effective.

ROAD TEMPS & ROCK SALT:

Rock salt WILL work when road temps are above 15°-20° . So, the salt seems to be working well across the metro as our current road temps are in the 20's.@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow pic.twitter.com/nc0eHzcvmh — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) January 9, 2024

Despite help from crews, drivers are advised to take precautions and travel slowly as road conditions are slick.

