Our forecast from Monday afternoon worked out well as KC received 6-10" of snow. The heaviest was east of I-35. Here are some totals.

Jeff Penner

One snow system down, two to go. And one Arctic blast to go as well.

The snow chances are Thursday-Friday and Sunday. The Arctic blast arrives with the next chance of snow, Thursday into Friday.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details for the 2 snow systems and 1Arctic blast are in the 5 minute video below.

