'Help will continue in so many ways': Community donates nearly $160K for family of beloved chef Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Support continues to show up in so many ways for the family of a beloved Irish chef in Kansas City.

Shaun Brady was shot and killed last week outside of Brady and Fox, a business he co-owned in Brookside.

Since then, a memorial fund verified by people close to the family has nearly 2,000 donations that total about $158,000.

The verified fundraiser was created by Kansas City Irish Fest.

Pat O'Neill, a friend of Brady, said there will also be a trust fund created for his wife and two children in the coming days.

"Support for Shaun has been amazing. It crosses all lines. City folk, county legislators, people from all walks," O'Neill said. "Shaun knew lots of people. If you met Shaun once, you knew him. You remember him. Chefs all over the city have called to say, 'What we can do?' Musicians of all stripes."

KSHB 41 Pat O'Neill, close friend of Shaun Brady.

From the restaurant scene to the Irish community, people have been trying to step in to help the family.

However, there has also been some confusion over what GoFundMe page they should donate to.

The Irish Fest's fundraiser remains the only verified source for donations.

"We've contacted the person who put it up who claims all along she planned to give the money to the family," O'Neill said. "Hopefully, she will, but we'll see to it that she does. If we're all misjudging her, it's a shame, but our suspicions were there and right away we had to stop it just to make sure."

The Irish Fest this weekend helped O'Neill and many people who knew Brady remain focused on continued support for the family and healing together.

"For the last four days or five days, it's been mostly stunned in disbelief," O'Neill said. "Now, it's the reality syncing in that Shaun really is gone."

Brady, known for his Irish cuisine, usually prepared breakfast for hundreds of people at Irish Fest.

In his absence, they had a private gathering to remember him.

O'Neill said most of the food that would've been served at the breakfast went to charities.

Brady's restaurant, Brady and Fox, has remained closed since his passing.

"We still don't know the future of the restaurant," O'Neill said. "The family will be here over the next week or two to sort that out."

Brady's funeral arrangements are still being planned as his family travels from Ireland. It is likely that services will be private.

Below is a tatement on behalf of the family:

"Dear Irish Fest people and Shaun's friends in Kansas City and around the world: Our lives have been shattered and our hearts are broken. We are devastated by what happened to Shaun. It is impossible to explain to the children because there is no explanation that makes sense but the love and concern you have shown for us is comforting. Thank you, kind people, for being there for us." Kate, Shaun Brady's wife

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

