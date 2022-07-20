Here are some ways to support slain NKC officer Daniel Vasquez’s family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are several ways for the public to support the family of Daniel Vasquez, the North Kansas City police officer who was shot and killed Tuesday during a traffic stop.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 99 has set up a memorial fund for donations to benefit Vasquez’s family of slain North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Donations, which directly support Vasquez’s family, can be made online via credit card.

Checks also can be mailed to:

FOP Lodge 99

527 W. 39th St., Ste 201

Kansas City, MO 64111

Kansas City-area Price Chopper grocery store locations also will collect donations for the family through Aug. 5 at the checkout register.

All money collected at the 52 Price Chopper stores in the area also goes directly to the family in the form of a check, which the grocery chain will present to the NKC Police Department after the fundraiser ends.

“Our deepest condolences go to the Vasquez family as well as the North Kansas City Police Department,” Price Chopper Chief Marketing Officer Casie Broker said in a statement. “We are saddened by this tragic event and know our community will help honor a hero with their support.”

Additionally, the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission will make a substantial donation to the family through its Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment, or SAFE, Program.

The commission raises money for such memorial awards through donations and fundraisers, including the annual Guns N Hoses boxing benefit , which pits police officers against firefighters in exhibition matches.

Vasquez joined the NKC Police Department in early July 2021.

