Hereford House to close Leawood location; last day set for Saturday, Aug. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citing financial strains connected to a former employee’s food contamination criminal case, the owners of Herford House said Thursday they are closing down their Leawood location.

The last day of service is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

“As financial strains caused by recent events continue, we have made the very difficult decision to close the Hereford House Leawood,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

The Leawood location opened in November 1996.

Hereford House says it is working with affected employees to find them work at other Hereford House restaurants or other restaurants in the Kansas City area.

"We want to thank our incredible team of chefs, managers, servers, kitchen and support staff for their unwavering commitment and loyalty to Hereford House Leawood,” the company said.

Three other Hereford House restaurants remain open in Independence, Shawnee and Zona Rosa.

In April, a former employee, Jace Hanson, was charged with felony contamination of food served at the restaurant.

During the investigation, Leawood police received hundreds of responses from customers who were concerned about food contamination.

The criminal case against Hanson continues to work through the Johnson County court system.

