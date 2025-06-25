Here’s how Independence nonprofits benefit from holiday fireworks sales, how to stay safe

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Fourth of July is the biggest birthday party in the United States, but it’s also a chance to make a big impact in the community.

That’s because Independence, and many surrounding cities, only allow certain nonprofits — organizations “whose primary purpose is religious, education, youth related or community service,” according to city code — to operate fireworks tents ahead of the federal holiday.

Nicole and Jeremy Hudson and their 8-year-old son, Jericho, will spend most of the next few weeks at the Independence Hawks Pop Warner fireworks tent along Noland Road just south of East 35th Street.

Tod Palmer | KSHB Jericho Hudson - selling fireworks

“I like working here,” said Jericho, who plays quarterback for the Hawks, “because I like to help people when they need to get a firework.”

His parents sit on the local Pop Warner chapter’s board, so the proceeds from fireworks sales will be used to enroll kids in football and cheer programs.

Tod Palmer | KSHB Nicole Hudson - selling fireworks

“Money is a big thing, especially with the economy,” Nicole said. “This not only pays fees for kids to be able to play football or cheer. It also provides equipment needed for them to go out there and do it safely.”

Safety, of course, is a big concern around Independence Day.

Tod Palmer | KSHB Eric Michel - Bat. Chief, Independence Fire Department

“It is a love-and-hate relationship,” Eric Michel, the battalion chief of fire prevention for the Independence Fire Department, said. “We love the fact that people can celebrate; we hate the calls that we have to run because of it.”

Here’s how Independence nonprofits benefit from holiday fireworks sales

Michel’s advice for keeping safe at your the Fourth of July celebration includes:

Have adult supervision, especially with sparklers, which cause more injuries — particularly in children — than any other fireworks;

Follow manufacturer’s recommendations for lighting the fireworks, especially with potentially lethal mortars;

Douse used fireworks in a 5-gallon bucket of water or spray larger fireworks cakes thoroughly with water before placing them in the trash;

Be respectful of others.

“Make sure that when you're shooting off fireworks, that you're not that guy in your neighborhood who's keeping your neighbors up all night for two weeks,” Michel said.

But he also wants Independence and the surrounding communities to enjoy the holiday and its spectacle.

“This is our nation's birthday, and this is the city of Independence, so it's important to all of us that they have fun,” Michel said.

Now that Jericho’s family has worked the fireworks stand for two years, he said his favorite is the Machine Gun Kelly — a reloadable, rotating, 388-shot Roman candle barrage.

“It spins around and it shoots very far,” Jericho said.

The best time to buy your fireworks may be this week with everything in stock and no need to wait for items to be reordered, but Nicole said the busiest time each year is July 2-4.