Salvador Perez nominated for Clemente Award for his impact locally and globally

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been nominated for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award, one of Major League Baseball's most prestigious honors.

The award recognizes a player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field

“He is as genuine as you see him on TV. His big smile, his, hey puppy, you know, it's just as general and genuine as if you've known him forever," said Preston Ellsworth with the Urban Youth Academy.

Perez, who has been a key player of the Royals organization for over a decade, is known not only for his elite play but also for his efforts to give back to the community.

“Salvy is someone that is looked upon not only in the community, but in the baseball world as a person that's done it right, you know, his entire career," said Ellsworth.

Perez has held youth baseball clinics and back to school drives through the Urban Youth Academy.

"He left his home country and came here and he's just created an awesome example for our youth to look up," said Ellsworth.

But his work doesn't stop in Kansas City. Perez has also used his platform to make impacts in countries like Colombia and Venezuela.

He wants to help no questions asked. He’s done an incredible job. And he’s helped me and many people change the life of others," said Monica Ramirez, Coordinator, ED/ESL & Latin American Initiatives.

Ramirez met Salvador over a decade ago. She has helped him learn English while playing for the Royals. Their connection led them to the Fortuna Foundation, an organization helping families in Colombia become better parents.

"When Roberto Clemente dies trying to help more people, I think it's the ultimate sacrifice." said Ramirez. "And if Salvador has to die to give his life for others, he will. I know it sounds very cliche. He is the most selfless person I've ever met in baseball.”

Perez will continue his work with charities after the season ends for MLB.

This weekend voting for the Roberto Clemente Award ends. Check out this website to learn how you can vote for Perez.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

