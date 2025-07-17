Hickman Mills School Board removes superintendent; district patrons call for transparency

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

The decision by the Hickman Mills School Board to relieve Superintendent Yaw Obeng of his duties left many school district parents and community members questioning the board's decision.

"It happened so quickly," Obeng said.

The former superintendent wants answers about the board's unexpected decision to get rid of him.

"My departure was without cause," Obeng said. "There wasn't any impropriety in finances or any misbehaviors or anything like that. It just happened all of a sudden."

The school district declined to comment, citing a policy against discussing personnel matters.

"I'm bewildered," Obeng said.

During Obeng's five-year tenure, the Hickman Mills School District saw increased student enrollment , significant academic improvement , and higher teacher salaries .

"Every metric we've improved, my evaluations every year were exemplary, even my recent one a couple months ago was exemplary," Obeng said.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis filed a Sunshine Law request that could provide more information about the decision.

The request includes board meeting minutes and recordings where Obeng's employment was discussed, communications between board members regarding his performance, the new interim superintendent's contract, and any reports that may have influenced the board's decision.

Beth Boerger, a former school board member and Hickman Mills supporter, believes Obeng was unfairly removed.

"Mr. Obeng showed that leadership in our district," Boerger said. "They really didn't have a valid reason; to me, it was they just didn't like him as a person."

Gabriel Livingston, who represents 450 Hickman Mills teachers as union president, expressed similar confusion.

"We are also in the dark as to the reason," Livingston, president of Hickman Mills National Education Association, said. "There are definitely teachers sad to see him go. We've heard from our members that this was the best superintendent they've worked for."

The board has appointed Dr. Dennis Carpenter as interim superintendent. Carpenter previously served as the district's superintendent about a decade ago.

During that time, he faced age discrimination lawsuits that were eventually dismissed. He later led the Lee's Summit School District before resigning after disagreements with the board and more lawsuits .

"There is history with Dennis Carpenter in Hickman Mills School District and other school districts, but the view of the board is this is a different time and a different moment in the district, and we are leading forward to leading with student achievement," Livingston said.

Livingston and his union are calling for more openness from district leadership.

"We urge the school board to lead with transparency," Livingston said.

Obeng reflected on his time with the district , saying, "My initial mission here was to improve achievement and bring innovation, and I think if you look at every metric, we've been able to do that."

Boerger plans to hold an event to discuss Obeng's removal and develop plans to support the community and school district on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Branch Library, 9253 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis reached out to Hickman Mills School Board President Bonnaye Mims for comment. She did not receive a reply to her request.

