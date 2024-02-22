High Aspirations wants to open their doors to 110 more young Black men in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mentorship group for young Black men is putting out a call to action following the mass shooting at last week’s Super Bowl celebration.

High Aspirations already serves 210 young men between the ages of eight to 18, but they’re hoping to open their doors to 110 more in the coming weeks.

The program includes community service, leadership training, entrepreneurship coaching and so much more.

Henery Walsh, the founder of High Aspirations, said they are trying to reach youth at an early age to prevent them from going in the wrong direction.

CREDIT: Henry Wash

"If they don’t know another way, how can they go another way?" Wash said. "We’re trying to teach them the best way, the way of love. God’s way."

Wash notices the young men who come through their doors need help with emotional intelligence, socio-economic support, but most of all, they need love.

CREDIT: Henry Wash High Aspirations receiving a $10,000 donation from 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

"These kids lack love. All they know is hood and the world is the ghetto," Wash said. "It’s not one part of the city. It’s all over the city. We need to focus on the whole city."

High Aspirations is housed near Charlotte Street and E 27th Street.

The space provides resources for young people to learn how to garden, mow lawns and cook. They plan to open their enrollment on March 2.

