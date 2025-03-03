High wind watch issued for Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for most of the Kansas City area.

The watch runs from early evening on Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

Sustained winds out of the northwest of 25 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are possible.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

KSHB 41 Weather's Lindsey Anderson said the wind gusts could lead to power outages across the area. At the same time as the winds, heavy snow is also possible.